Logan Costa News: First assist of season

Costa had an assist with his lone chance created while blocking a shot and making four clearances during Sunday's 4-2 win over Sevilla.

Costa set up Alex Baena in the 39th minute assisting Villarreal's third goal while leading the team in blocks and clearances. The assist was the first this season for Costa and his first goal involvement since January as he wrapped up the campaign combining for four interceptions and 11 clearances in his final three appearances.