Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Logan Costa headshot

Logan Costa News: First assist of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Costa had an assist with his lone chance created while blocking a shot and making four clearances during Sunday's 4-2 win over Sevilla.

Costa set up Alex Baena in the 39th minute assisting Villarreal's third goal while leading the team in blocks and clearances. The assist was the first this season for Costa and his first goal involvement since January as he wrapped up the campaign combining for four interceptions and 11 clearances in his final three appearances.

Logan Costa
Villarreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now