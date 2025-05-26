Loic Bade News: Back from suspension

Bade is no longer suspended and will be an option moving forward for the club if he stays for next season. He appeared in 32 games in 2024-25 for Sevilla, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Bade has cleared his ban from the red card he received against Real Madrid and is set to return for the first game of next season if he stays at the club. He had a complete season with Sevilla, making 32 appearances in La Liga for 2687 minutes, the highest mark of his career. He totaled 160 clearances during the season, also a career high, and helped the team secure eight clean sheets. He has been linked with a move over the summer but could be a key player for Sevilla if he ultimately stays for the next campaign.