Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Loic Bade headshot

Loic Bade News: Back from suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Bade is no longer suspended and will be an option moving forward for the club if he stays for next season. He appeared in 32 games in 2024-25 for Sevilla, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Bade has cleared his ban from the red card he received against Real Madrid and is set to return for the first game of next season if he stays at the club. He had a complete season with Sevilla, making 32 appearances in La Liga for 2687 minutes, the highest mark of his career. He totaled 160 clearances during the season, also a career high, and helped the team secure eight clean sheets. He has been linked with a move over the summer but could be a key player for Sevilla if he ultimately stays for the next campaign.

Loic Bade
Sevilla
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now