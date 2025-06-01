Lorenzo Insigne News: Quiet performance in defeat

Insigne generated one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Charlotte FC.

Insigne failed to make an impact in his return to the starting lineup after being an unused substitute during the midweek clash with Philadelphia. The experienced attacker has now been held off the score sheet in his last two matches, tallying three shots (one on target) and four chances created over that span. He moved close to the left wing Saturday, leaving players like Theo Corbeanu and Derrick Etienne in bench roles.