Lorenzo Venturino News: Scores brace in season finale
Venturino scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-1 win against Bologna.
Venturino made his first start of the season Saturday and made a massive impact on the match. He scored an outside-the-box strike in the 26th minute, then scored again in the 43rd minute off an assist by Vitinha. It marked his first two goal contributions in the youngster's Serie A career. After a strong showing in his first legitimate playing time, he could be in for more playing time next season.
