Luan News: Scores in win over America

Luan scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 win over America.

Luan paved the way for the championship with a header in the 65th minute of the match. He also added five clearances and four tackles to his season totals of 70 and 25, respectively, across 18 appearances. The center-back was relegated to a substitute role for much of the competition but ultimately became an undisputed starter and a solid defensive contributor.