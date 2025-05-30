Luca Bombino News: Box-to-box performer in loss
Bombino registered one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat against Seattle Sounders FC.
Bombino matched a team high Wednesday with four clearances as San Diego were outlasted by Seattle in a 1-0 defeat. The left full-back also contributed one tackle (one won) and one interception to the team's defensive effort over his 90 minute shift. Bombino has been named as a member of the San Diego starting XI in each of their last seven fixtures and has played the full 90 minutes in each of their last four fixtures.
