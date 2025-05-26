Luca de la Torre News: Scores in 2-1 home win
de la Torre scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win against Los Angeles Galaxy.
De la Torre scored his third goal of the season as he helped his team win 2-1 at home to LA Galaxy. This was his first time attempting three shots in a game this season, and he also created a chance in the game. This was his first goal which has come at home this season since joining from La Liga.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now