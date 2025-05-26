Luca de la Torre News: Scores in 2-1 home win

de la Torre scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win against Los Angeles Galaxy.

De la Torre scored his third goal of the season as he helped his team win 2-1 at home to LA Galaxy. This was his first time attempting three shots in a game this season, and he also created a chance in the game. This was his first goal which has come at home this season since joining from La Liga.