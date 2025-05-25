Lucas Beltran News: Campaign tale of two halves

Beltran generated two shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Udinese. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 50th minute.

The first half of Beltran's 2024-25 season saw him log eight G/A, with its goals and assists split evenly at four apiece. For then, he recorded 29 chances created, nine shots on goal and four accurate crosses. It looked like the Argentinian would finish this season with a double-digit G/A, but he scored once without any more contributions from then on. Still, nine combined goals and assists are an improvement from last season, its last half of which Beltran will look to put behind him.