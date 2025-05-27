Lucas Chevalier News: Guardian between posts

Chevalier played 44 matches for Lille across all competitions, achieving 12 clean sheets and making 128 saves during the 2024-25 season.

Chevalier's consistent performances as the starting goalkeeper were instrumental in the team's defensive record. His shot-stopping ability and command of the penalty area provided confidence to the backline to help the Dogues secure fifth place in the Ligue 1 standings, which qualifies them directly for the next Europa League campaign. Chevalier's development continues to position him as one of Europe's promising goalkeepers but he will be a spicy case over the summer transfer window since many clubs are keen on signing him, Aston Villa among the ones pushing the most for the French international.