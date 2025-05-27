Fantasy Soccer
Lucas Chevalier headshot

Lucas Chevalier News: Guardian between posts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Chevalier played 44 matches for Lille across all competitions, achieving 12 clean sheets and making 128 saves during the 2024-25 season.

Chevalier's consistent performances as the starting goalkeeper were instrumental in the team's defensive record. His shot-stopping ability and command of the penalty area provided confidence to the backline to help the Dogues secure fifth place in the Ligue 1 standings, which qualifies them directly for the next Europa League campaign. Chevalier's development continues to position him as one of Europe's promising goalkeepers but he will be a spicy case over the summer transfer window since many clubs are keen on signing him, Aston Villa among the ones pushing the most for the French international.

Lucas Chevalier
Lille
