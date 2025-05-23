Lucas Da Cunha News: Wins four tackles versus Inter

Da Cunha registered two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner and won four of four tackles in Friday's 2-0 loss to Inter Milan.

Da Cunha did a little bit of everything as he routinely does and was very gritty in this one despite the loss. He became an indispensable starter since moving from the wing to the middle of the pitch back in October. He logged three goals, two assists, 55 key passes, 102 crosses (35 accurate) and 45 tackles in 36 appearances (30 starts).