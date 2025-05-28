Lucas Vazquez News: Starts in final league match

Vazquez generated one shot (zero on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad.

Vazquez is set to leave Real Madrid this summer, having played in his final La Liga match with the club Sunday. He began with the organization in 2007 and played for the senior team since 2011. In his time with the club, he has won four La Liga titles and five UCL trophies. Since defender Dani Carvajal was sidelined, Vazquez was asked to step up and take over the right back role, starting 25 of the 32 games he played and recorded one goal and five assists while averaging less than two crosses and tackles per game. Vazquez's final competition with Real Madrid will be the Club World Cup this summer.