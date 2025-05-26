Fantasy Soccer
Lucien Agoume headshot

Lucien Agoume News: Plays well in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Agoume had an assist while taking one shot (on goal), crossing once inaccurately, creating six chances, blocking a shot and making three tackles (winning one) during Sunday's 4-2 loss to Villarreal.

Agoume set up Ramon Martinez in the 85th minute assisting Villarreal's second goal while leading the team in chances created, blocks and tackles. The midfielder finished the year with two assists, eight chances created, four crosses and 11 tackles over his final three starts.

Lucien Agoume
Sevilla
