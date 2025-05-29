Luis Barraza News: Tale of two halves
Barraza registered three saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus New England Revolution.
During the game's first half, Ilay Feingold scored on an empty net. It is because Barraza went far off his goalkeeper's line too early for a through ball that eventually found its way past him. The game's second half is where all three of his saves come from, a perfect one he logged.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now