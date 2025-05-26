Luis Diaz News: Sets up goal off bench

Diaz assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Sporting Kansas City.

Diaz came on for Tomas Chancalay in the 70th minute and assisted Maximiliano Urruti's equalizer in the 84th minute. Diaz also contributed defensively with two tackles. This marked his ninth appearance off the bench and his first goal involvement of the season.