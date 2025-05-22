Luis Henrique News: Creative force on wings

Henrique registered seven goals and seven assists in 33 Ligue 1 outings for Marseille in the 2024-25 season.

Henrique became one of Marseille's most creative weapons showing improved consistency in front of goal and as a provider. His pace and dribbling gave opposing defenders problems throughout the season and he produced end product with regularity even though his performance dipped slightly in the final stretch when big clubs were scouting him for a potential summer move. The young Brazilian will likely leave Marseille in the coming days as reports indicate he and the club have already reached an agreement with Inter Milan for a transfer ahead of the Club World Cup.