Luis Manuel Garcia News: Keeps clean sheet in title win

Garcia recorded no saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 2-0 victory over America. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Garcia ended the campaign with three consecutive clean sheets and a run of 341 minutes without conceding a goal. However, that performance was largely due to his team's excellent defense, as he only made a few saves during that time. After competing with Pau Lopez at first, Garcia started in most of the final rounds while the Spaniard dealt with a finger injury. Over the full Clausura tournament, the 32-year-old had 15 saves and eight goals against in 10 matches played.