Luis Manuel Garcia News: Unbeaten in draw with America

Garcia had one save and secured a clean sheet in Thursday's 0-0 draw versus America.

Garcia reacted well to an attempt in the first half but otherwise failed to stand out during the game. The goalkeeper benefited from his team's solid defensive work to achieve his second straight clean sheet. With Pau Lopez (finger) still sidelined, Garcia will likely retain the position for the final contest of the season. However, he'll face another tough challenge in the return match against the Azulcremas.