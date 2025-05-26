Luis Milla News: Clears suspension

Milla is no longer suspended and will be available for the first gameday next season. He featured in 33 games during the 2024-25 season for Getafe, scoring one goal and providing four assists.

Milla has cleared his ban due to yellow card accumulation and is set to return for the first gameday of the 2025-26 season. The experienced midfielder had his most complete season with Getafe, totaling 2,878 minutes, his highest career number in La Liga. He scored one goal and provided four assists, also a career high in La Liga. He has been a key player in the squad and beat all his records in the creative area, with 70 chances created, 113 corners, and 201 crosses, 55 of them successful, all career highs. He will look to be as important in the 2025-26 campaign as he still has two years on his contract and will be essential in the midfield for Getafe.