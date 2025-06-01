Luis Muriel News: Six shots in defeat

Muriel registered six shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Chicago Fire.

Muriel nearly added to Orlando's tally in the 65th minute, striking the crossbar with a powerful shot. He was involved in the attack but was unable to convert his chances while equalizing his season high with six shots. The Colombian hasn't scored in three games and will aim to find the back of the net again next Saturday when facing the Colorado Rapids.