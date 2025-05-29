Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luis Suarez headshot

Luis Suarez News: Three goal contributions Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Suarez scored two goals and assisted once from four shots and three chances created in Wednesday's 4-2 victory versus CF Montreal.

Suarez recorded three goal contributions Wednesday, his third match this season with multiple goal contributions. He scored two goals between the 68th and 71st minute, then assisted Lionel Messi's goal in the 87th minute. He took four shots for the second time this season and he also created three chances for the fourth time this season. He also won one duel, intercepted one pass and made one clearance in his full 90 minutes of action.

Luis Suarez
Inter Miami CF
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now