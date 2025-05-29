Luis Suarez News: Three goal contributions Wednesday

Suarez scored two goals and assisted once from four shots and three chances created in Wednesday's 4-2 victory versus CF Montreal.

Suarez recorded three goal contributions Wednesday, his third match this season with multiple goal contributions. He scored two goals between the 68th and 71st minute, then assisted Lionel Messi's goal in the 87th minute. He took four shots for the second time this season and he also created three chances for the fourth time this season. He also won one duel, intercepted one pass and made one clearance in his full 90 minutes of action.