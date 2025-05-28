Luka Modric News: Plays final league match

Modric recorded seven crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Real Sociedad.

Luka Modric has completed his last league match with Real Madrid, marking the end of his 13-year stint with the club. Although his role has decreased with age, he has continued to make valuable contributions to the team. In 35 appearances in La Liga this season, the midfielder recorded six assists and two goals. Since 2012, Modric has received numerous awards, including a Ballon d'Or in 2018, four La Liga titles, and six UCL trophies. The rest of Modric's contract will be played at the Club World Cup over the summer, after which he will decide his future.