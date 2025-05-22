Luka Modric News: Set to leave after Club World Cup

Modric will depart the club for free agency following the end of the Club World Cup, according to his club.

Mordic is ending his time at the Bernabeu after 13 seasons, with the Croatian midfielder announcing his exit from the club Thursday. This won't come until after the Club World Cup, giving him a few more matches with the club. He will exit the club as a true legend, having earned 28 trophies with the club, not to mention his six UCL titles and Ballon d'Or in 2018. He has currently played in 590 games for the club while bagging 43 goals and 60 assists, although his contribution to the club will stretch much further than that statline.