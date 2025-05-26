Fantasy Soccer
Lukas Engel headshot

Lukas Engel News: Bags assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Engel assisted once to go with six crosses (two accurate) and four chances created in Sunday's 4-2 defeat versus Atlanta United.

Engel provided four chances created and six crosses Sunday, leading to his assist in the 70th minute of the contest. This gives him his second assist in their past four appearances, accounting for both of his goal contributions this season. The defender also added one tackle won, an interception and five clearances in the defense, a solid match despite the loss.

Lukas Engel
FC Cincinnati
