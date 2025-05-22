Lukas Hradecky News: Struggles to repeat

Hradecky made 85 saves and conceded 38 goals in 29 starts in the Bundesliga.

Hradecky was incredible last season with 15 clean sheets and just 24 goals allowed. This season was back to the norm for the goalkeeper, who has plied his trade in Leverkusen for six seasons. It was a solid season, though he and the defense in front of him were far more beatable than in their magical title run.