Luke Shaw News: Four crosses in UEL Final

Shaw registered one shot (one on goal) and four crosses (one accurate) in Wednesday's 1-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur.

Shaw did not have a stellar performance in Wednesday's final and was involved in the play the ultimately lost the match. In the 42nd minute he and Brennan Johnson fought over a cross from Pape Sarr and Shaw directed it into the bottom corner of the net, and if not for a late touch by Johnson it would have counted as an own goal by Shaw. On the attack he put one shot on target and recorded four crosses, but he and his side simply did not do enough across the 90 minutes to earn the win.