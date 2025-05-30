Mads Roerslev News: Brentford return confirmed

Roerslev will return to Brentford after the conclusion of his loan spell at Wolfsurg, his parent club announced Friday.

The versatile wing-back logged 19 appearances (11 starts) for Wolfsburg and recorded two assists. Wolfsburg declined to sign him on a permanent basis, so the Danish defender will now add depth to Brentford's defensive line, though another loan spell in 2025/26 isn't out of the question.