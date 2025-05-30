Fantasy Soccer
Mads Roerslev headshot

Mads Roerslev News: Brentford return confirmed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Roerslev will return to Brentford after the conclusion of his loan spell at Wolfsurg, his parent club announced Friday.

The versatile wing-back logged 19 appearances (11 starts) for Wolfsburg and recorded two assists. Wolfsburg declined to sign him on a permanent basis, so the Danish defender will now add depth to Brentford's defensive line, though another loan spell in 2025/26 isn't out of the question.

