Malik Tillman Injury: Out few months

Tillman (ankle) is out for a few months after receiving ankle surgery, the player told Anthony Wood of The Mirror. "I'm going to be out for a few months, but hopefully I still make my comeback this season. But Yeah, it's going to take a while."

Tillman is set to miss the new next few months of action after receiving treatment on his ankle in Qatar, scheduled to miss around two to three month but still hopeful for a return this season. He is back in Europe working on his recovery at the moment, set to move to Germany for a five-week strengthening program, then hopefully returning to PSV to make a return later in the season. This is a tough blow for the midfielder, starting in all six of his UCL appearances this season while notching three goals and two assists.