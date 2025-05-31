Malte Amundsen Injury: Off after nine minutes
Amundsen was forced off the field in the ninth minute of Saturday's match against Miami due to an apparent injury.
Amundsen didn't last long Saturday as he was forced off in the first 10 minutes of the match due to an apparent injury. This is something to monitor, as he has started in their past two games and 12 of his 15 appearances this season. He was replaced by Cesar Ruvalcaba.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now