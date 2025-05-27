Malte Amundsen News: Scores in Saturday's loss

Amundsen scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 loss against Charlotte FC.

Amundsen did not start Saturday, but he replaced Steven Moreira in the 21st minute in what appeared to be a tactical change. Amundsen made the most of his opportunity with a close-range strike in the 65th minute which tied the match at 2-2. It marked Amundsen's second goal contribution of the season and his first since the season opener. He also won two tackles, intercepted one pass and made two clearances in his 69 minutes off the bench.