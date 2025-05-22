Mamadou Diakhon News: Doesn't feature in first leg

Diakhon (ankle) didn't feature in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Metz in the first leg of the relegation playoffs since he wasn't 100% fit, coach Samba Diawara said in a press conference, according to L'Equipe. "We suffered against a good Metz team. We had a rough go at kickoff, without our wingers who weren't 100% (Ito and Diakhon)."

Diakhon travelled with the squad to Metz for the first leg of the relegation playoffs on Wednesday but did not feature in the game since he was still not 100% fit following his ankle injury. He will likely be back available on Saturday for the French Cup final against Paris. That said, he has mainly been a bench option recently, raising doubts about a possible start against the Parisians.