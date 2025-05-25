Mandela Keita Injury: Leaves very early versus Atalanta

Keita played just eight minutes in Sunday's clash with Fiorentina due to an apparent knee injury, Sky Italy reported.

Keita tweaked his knee on an early tackle and will be hoping for good news from the tests. He was a strong defensive presence in the midfield after adjusting to Serie A, totaling 44 tackles, 29 clearances and 21 interceptions in 30 outings (24 starts), assisting twice and adding 15 key passes.