Manu Sanchez News: Wins four tackles in Osasusa tilt

Sanchez recorded one cross (zero accurate), three clearances, five tackles (four tackles) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Osasuna.

Sanchez was energetic on both ends and especially gritty in the back. He has been a fixture while on loan from Celta Vigo, tallying 78 crosses (19 accurate), 83 tackles, 30 interceptions and 64 clearances in 33 appearances, scoring once and helping secure eight clean sheets.