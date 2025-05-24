Manu Sanchez News: Wins four tackles in Osasusa tilt
Sanchez recorded one cross (zero accurate), three clearances, five tackles (four tackles) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Osasuna.
Sanchez was energetic on both ends and especially gritty in the back. He has been a fixture while on loan from Celta Vigo, tallying 78 crosses (19 accurate), 83 tackles, 30 interceptions and 64 clearances in 33 appearances, scoring once and helping secure eight clean sheets.
