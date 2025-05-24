Fantasy Soccer
Manu Sanchez headshot

Manu Sanchez News: Wins four tackles in Osasusa tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Sanchez recorded one cross (zero accurate), three clearances, five tackles (four tackles) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Osasuna.

Sanchez was energetic on both ends and especially gritty in the back. He has been a fixture while on loan from Celta Vigo, tallying 78 crosses (19 accurate), 83 tackles, 30 interceptions and 64 clearances in 33 appearances, scoring once and helping secure eight clean sheets.

Manu Sanchez
Deportivo Alaves
More Stats & News
