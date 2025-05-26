Manuel Locatelli News: Sends Juventus to the UCL

Locatelli scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), three tackles (two won) and one block in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Venezia.

Locatelli decided the game with a rare PK, keeping his aplomb from the spot in the final portion of the game for his second goal of the season. He was a stalwart all year long and mostly contributed defensively, tallying 99 tackles, 94 clearances and 28 blocks, assisting twice and creating 38 scoring chances.