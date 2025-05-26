Manuel Locatelli News: Sends Juventus to the UCL
Locatelli scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), three tackles (two won) and one block in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Venezia.
Locatelli decided the game with a rare PK, keeping his aplomb from the spot in the final portion of the game for his second goal of the season. He was a stalwart all year long and mostly contributed defensively, tallying 99 tackles, 94 clearances and 28 blocks, assisting twice and creating 38 scoring chances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now