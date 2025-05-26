Marash Kumbulla News: Clears suspension, returns to Roma

Kumbulla is no longer suspended and will be available for the first gameday next season. He is going back to Roma after his loan spell with Espanyol during the 2024-25 season, featuring in 35 games, scoring three goals and helping the team secure five clean sheets.

Kumbulla has cleared his ban due to yellow card accumulation and is back available moving forward. He will return to Roma after spending the 2024-25 season with Espanyol as an undisputed starter in the backline, totaling 2,975 minutes, scoring three goals and helping the team secure five clean sheets. It remains unclear if he will play a role in the next campaign with the Giallorossi or if he will be loaned again after his stints with Sassuolo and Espanyol.