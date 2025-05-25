Marc Cucurella News: Good defense to end great season

Cucurella had three tackles (three won) and seven clearances in Sunday's 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest.

Cucurella tied his season high in clearances and logged several tackles won for only the fifth time across 36 games this Premier League campaign. It saw him record 80 clearances, 45 tackles won, 28 interceptions and 16 blocks. Offensively, Cucurella updated his career high in goals, with five that he logged on 24 shots (12 on goal), bests for the left-back's Chelsea tenure. Overall, both sides of the ball saw promising development going into next season, one that will include Champions League action.