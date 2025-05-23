Marc Guehi Injury: Out for season finale

Guehi (head) is out for Sunday's season finale against Liverpool, accoridng to manager Olivier Glasner. "Marc can't play. He's also not been called up for England [due to this]. His eye needs a rest. He can't do anything at the moment."

Guehi will end the season sidelined, as his blow to the head during their FA Cup win will prevent him from playing again this season. That said, the centerback trio for Palace will likely be Maxence Lacroix, Chris Richards and Jefferson Lerma, as Geuhi is typically a regular starter. The defender ends his season starting in all 34 of his appearances to go along with five goal contributions, 28 interceptions, 61 tackles and 156 clearances.