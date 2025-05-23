Marc Guiu Injury: Option to play Sunday

Guiu (hamstring) is an option for the final game of the season against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, coach Enzo Maresca said in the press conference. "Marc is the same. They can both be available for the next game [at Forest]."

Guiu has resumed team training this week after recovering from his hamstring injury and will be an option for Sunday's season finale against Nottingham Forest. That said, after almost three months out, he will likely feature off the bench if he is called upon in that game.