Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marc Guiu headshot

Marc Guiu Injury: Option to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Guiu (hamstring) is an option for the final game of the season against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, coach Enzo Maresca said in the press conference. "Marc is the same. They can both be available for the next game [at Forest]."

Guiu has resumed team training this week after recovering from his hamstring injury and will be an option for Sunday's season finale against Nottingham Forest. That said, after almost three months out, he will likely feature off the bench if he is called upon in that game.

Marc Guiu
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now