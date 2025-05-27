Marc Roca Injury: Undergoes successful surgery
Roca underwent a successful surgery on his left ankle on Monday, the club announced.
Roca travelled to Porto on Monday to undergo surgery on his left ankle, operated on by Doctor Van Dijk with the Real Betis medical staff. Roca will return home on Tuesday and will follow a post-surgery program before beginning physiotherapy and his rehabilitation. He will aim to be fit for the first games of the season with Betis.
