Marcel Hartel News: Creates six chances Saturday

Hartel had a very productive outing Saturday as he created six chances, his third match this season with at least five. He also recorded seven crosses, three accurate cross and took five corners in his fourth straight match. He played the full 90 minutes for the 12th time in his 15 starts this season.