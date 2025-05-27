Fantasy Soccer
Marcel Hartel headshot

Marcel Hartel News: Creates six chances Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Hartel registered one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Colorado Rapids.

Hartel had a very productive outing Saturday as he created six chances, his third match this season with at least five. He also recorded seven crosses, three accurate cross and took five corners in his fourth straight match. He played the full 90 minutes for the 12th time in his 15 starts this season.

Marcel Hartel
St. Louis City SC
