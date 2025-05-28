Marcin Bulka News: Steady presence between posts

Bulka started 40 matches across all competitions for Nice in the 2024-25 season, recording eight clean sheets and making 144 saves.

Bulka's consistency and shot-stopping abilities provided confidence to Nice's defense in crucial games and helped the Aiglons secure fourth place in Ligue 1 along with a spot in Champions League qualification for next season. Bulka's development suggests he will remain a key figure in goal for Nice if he stays at the club next season. That said, several reports indicate big clubs are interested in signing him during the summer transfer window, making his future with Nice a bit uncertain.