Marco Carnesecchi News: Concedes three in season finale

Carnesecchi allowed three goals while making seven saves in Sunday's 3-2 defeat against Parma in the final game of the season.

Carnesecchi conceded three goals in the second half, including a stoppage-time winner from Jacob Ondrejka. Despite making several saves, Carnesecchi was unable to stop Parma's comeback but this did not impact the club since they were already qualified for the next Champions League campaign. Carnesecchi featured in 43 games across all competitions this season, making 112 saves and recording 18 clean sheets, including 13 in Serie A which marked a career high.