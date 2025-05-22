Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marco Grull headshot

Marco Grull News: Decent off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Grull scored six goals and added one assist during 1,178 minutes in the Bundesliga.

Grull's first season in the Bundesliga was decent, he contributed to seven goals and made 30 appearances. The forward was a big part of the squad throughout the campaign. He should continue in a large role, and with the departure of Oliver Burke, he may even compete for starting minutes next season.

Marco Grull
Werder Bremen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now