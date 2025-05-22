Marco Grull News: Decent off bench
Grull scored six goals and added one assist during 1,178 minutes in the Bundesliga.
Grull's first season in the Bundesliga was decent, he contributed to seven goals and made 30 appearances. The forward was a big part of the squad throughout the campaign. He should continue in a large role, and with the departure of Oliver Burke, he may even compete for starting minutes next season.
