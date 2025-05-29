Marco Reus Injury: Subs off with injury in loss

Reus was forced to leave the field due to an undisclosed problem after 59 minutes of Wednesday's 1-0 loss to San Jose Earthquakes.

Reus has suffered some discomfort that puts his participation in doubt for the weekend's matchup against Real Salt Lake, although the extent of the issue is currently unknown. In any case, this is a significant concern for a side that has yet to win during this campaign and could lose one of their top set-piece takers who had earned two goals and three assists in his last three games before Wednesday. He was replaced by Diego Fagundez, so that might be the change in the initial lineup for subsequent contests if Reus is ruled out.