Marco Reus News: Assists in 2-1 defeat

Reus assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against San Diego FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 84th minute.

Reus made it five goal involvements in his last three matches when he assisted Diego Fagundez. The forward has been involved in each LA Galaxy goal that has been scored in the last five games, with two goals and three assists. He only created one chance in this game. His fewest in his last eight matches.