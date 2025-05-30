Marcos Llorente News: Showcases versatility

Llorente recorded two goals and four assists across 33 appearances (28 starts) during the 2024/25 season. He also notched 62 crosses, 69 tackles, 49 clearances, 27 interceptions and 28 chances created.

The versatility has always been Llorente's calling card, and that was in full display again during the 2024/25 campaign. He saw time as a right-back, right wing-back and central midfielder while showing the ability to fill several tactical roles. Llorente should remain one of the first names on Diego Simeone's sheet for the 2025/26 campaign as well.