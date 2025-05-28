Marcus Thuram News: Unused in finale

Thuram was unused off the bench in Friday's 2-0 win over Como.

Thuram ended his Serie A season on the bench, going unused as the club closed out the season with a win over Como. This is an unfortunate way to conclude his second season with the club, although he was likely being saved for their crucial UCL final. He ended the campaign with 14 goals and four assists in league play, scoring one more goal than last season but two fewer goal contributions.