Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mario Hermoso headshot

Mario Hermoso Injury: Spotted training with ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Hermoso (thigh) was spotted training with the ball on Thursday during his last moments at the Leverkusen training ground before heading back to Roma, the club posted.

Hermoso is progressing well in his recovery from a season-ending thigh injury that required surgery as he was spotted training with the ball on Thursday. He is enjoying his last moments at the Leverkusen training ground before heading back to Roma with the hope of being fit and ready for pre-season.

Mario Hermoso
Roma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now