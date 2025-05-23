Mario Hermoso Injury: Spotted training with ball
Hermoso (thigh) was spotted training with the ball on Thursday during his last moments at the Leverkusen training ground before heading back to Roma, the club posted.
Hermoso is progressing well in his recovery from a season-ending thigh injury that required surgery as he was spotted training with the ball on Thursday. He is enjoying his last moments at the Leverkusen training ground before heading back to Roma with the hope of being fit and ready for pre-season.
