Mario Sauer News: Joins Toulouse until 2026

Sauer has signed a contract until June 2026 with Toulouse, joining from Slovakian side MSK Zilina, his new club announced.

Sauer was formed at Slovan Bratislava but played his first professional minutes with MSK Zilina in a match against Spartak Trnava in May 2021. He delivered solid performances with the U19 team in the Youth League, which helped him become an undisputed starter for the senior squad. He featured in the Conference League during the 2023-24 campaign and appeared in 74 matches overall, scoring 17 goals and registering 14 assists in all competitions between 2023 and 2025. He also has 60 caps and seven goals with Slovakia's youth teams. He will now discover a new country and a new league in France with Toulouse and is expected to bring creativity to the attack next season.