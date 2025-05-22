Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marko Dmitrovic headshot

Marko Dmitrovic News: Secures clean sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Dmitrovic had three saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 win over Las Palmas.

Dmitrovic notched his ninth clean sheet of the season as he made three saves in the win. It marked a nice bounce-back performance for the goalkeeper who had allowed seven goals over his previous three games. Next, he'll finish off the season against Valladolid as Leganes hope to avoid relegation.

Marko Dmitrovic
Leganes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now