Marko Dmitrovic News: Secures clean sheet in win
Dmitrovic had three saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 win over Las Palmas.
Dmitrovic notched his ninth clean sheet of the season as he made three saves in the win. It marked a nice bounce-back performance for the goalkeeper who had allowed seven goals over his previous three games. Next, he'll finish off the season against Valladolid as Leganes hope to avoid relegation.
