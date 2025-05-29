Marnon Busch News: First Bundesliga assist

Busch provided one assists in 23 appearances (15 starts) in the Bundesliga.

Busch opened the season as a backup option, but finished the season in a significant role, playing both as a wing-back and midfielder. He also occasionally slotted in as a center-back. While he didn't particularly excel in any given role his versatility kept Busch in the starting XI. Barring a surprise he's likely to remain in a similar depth role next season.